ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Atrisco Heritage Academy Social Studies department and student council are collaborating with the Ukrainian Americans of New Mexico to host a food drive. The food collected will help support Ukrainian families that have been displaced by the war in their country.
The food drive will be held at Atrisco Heritage Academy, Friday March 18, 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. They will be collecting non-perishable food items. The food will be handed off to Ukrainian Americans of New Mexico, who have secured transportation to Poland for all donations.