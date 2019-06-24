Athletes take on horseshoe competition at Senior Games

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- There’s just a few days left in the National Senior Games and KRQE News 13 caught up with one sport where close does count. Dozens of athletes squared off in games of horseshoe at Los Altos Park Sunday.

Our crews spoke with one woman from Texas who’s now completed in five different Senior Games. Even though she’s focused on gold, she always enjoys the friendships made in the horseshoe pits.

“That’s the best part, is that you’re meeting people from different states and they continue to come so that’s what you look forward to,” said horseshoe particpant San Juanita Murray of Texas.

At last check, California is ahead in the medal count with 600. New Mexico is in second place with 449.