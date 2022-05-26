ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – United States Assistant Secretary of Health Admiral Rachel Levine visited Albuquerque to take note of the ways the city is addressing climate change and the impact it has on local communities. Admiral Levine learned about the city’s work to mitigate rising urban heat and how the city uses green spaces to do that.

She also toured the city’s emergency operation center, Tingley Beach, Wilson Middle School’s community den, and Rio Grande Valley State Park. Levine was looking at the potential to take what Albuquerque does and incorporates those strategies nationally. “We are seeing the impacts of climate change right now, and you’re seeing it right now in New Mexico and in Albuquerque with the heat emergencies you’re talking about, with the fires and with the smoke,” said Admiral Rachel Levine, assistant Secretary of Health.

The city also announced a new project with NASA that will further develop heat-related modeling to help in creating a larger tree canopy in the city.