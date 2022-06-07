ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the last 60 years, the Assistance League of Albuquerque has been working tirelessly to benefit both adults and children in our community through a variety of programs. During the month of June, they will be showing appreciation to all their generous donors who make it possible for them to satisfy their mission of transforming the lives of children and adults through their nine philanthropic programs.

It’s run by 100% volunteers committed to working tirelessly to benefit people who need it the most.

There are many ways to donate:

Monetary

Time

Household items

Gently use clothes

Shoes for kids

For more information to donate or finding a location visit their website.