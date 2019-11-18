Assistance League of Albuquerque’s Holiday Market now open

The holidays are here and the Assistance League of Albuquerque wants to make this time of year special by inviting you to their Holiday Market. Holiday Market Co-chairs Ann Calderwood and Diane Bonnell discuss the market and how it benefits several programs through the Assistance League.

All of the proceeds from the Holiday Market benefit the programs and projects supported by the Assistance League. ALA is involved in a variety of programs including Blue Portal, Operation School Bell, and KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids which provides shoes to students at Title 1 schools.

The Holiday Market has many unique items on sale such as seasonal decor, clothing, dishware, linens, and jewelry. The shop will also be holding various sales until the last day of the market on December 20.

The market is constantly putting out new items as its inventory is always changing. You can also make donations to the Assistance League of Albuquerque at the market.

The Holiday Market is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is located at 5211 Lomas Blvd. NE.