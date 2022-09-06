ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Scholarship is one of the Assistance League of Albuquerque’s nine philanthropic programs. The program committee awards scholarships to students at Central New Mexico Community College in the trade Division, in the Technologies Department.

All trade division students are encouraged to apply for scholarships to complete their final three terms. Each student who has completed two of the five terms for graduation with a 3.5-grade average or better is eligible. All trades division students are encouraged to apply. “Our scholarship can go for other things other than just tuition, you can use it for home expenses, for tools, equipment, books, transportation, and even gasoline,” said Judy Parker, from the Assistance League of Albuquerque.

The scholarship program was started as the chapter felt the need to reach out to students and assist them with their education and training. If you want to apply for this scholarship visit their website.