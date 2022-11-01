ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Assistance League of Albuquerque is a non-profit organization that serves the New Mexico community in so many ways. The assault survivor kits are one of nine philanthropic programs they have that are making a huge difference in the lives of victims of these crimes.

The programs are meant to comfort people who have recently been sexually assaulted or been through domestic violence. The assistance league provides snacks, drinks, and clothes for when they are done with their exams. They also focus on making the victims feel comfortable and cared for.

They also have the “Kids are Pretty Special (KAPS) programs.” They focus on children who have been in traumatic situations, like being taken from their homes. When they arrive, they are often very hungry because they haven’t had a meal in a while. They also get properly clothed for the season and get the attention they need as soon as they go into the KAPS program.

If people want to get involved, volunteer, or donate visit assistanceleague.org.