ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Assistance League of Albuquerque has been around for decades going above and beyond for those in need. They do this through a series of programs one of which is their Tender Loving Care Program (TLC).

The TLC committee is dedicated to providing fleece or knitted blankets, knitted or crocheted baby hats as well as hats for children and adults going through chemo- or dialysis treatments. They also provide bra-inserts for mastectomy patients at the University of New Mexico Hospital.

The Albuquerque Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner Collaborative (SANE) also, partners with TLC, and 100% of the donations they receive go straight to their patients. They serve around 360 victims of violence per year. They have been partnered with the Assistance League since 1996. They are always accepting donations of blankets and handmade hats but also personal hygiene kits like tampons, toothbrushes, etc. If you would like to make a donation or volunteer for SANE call 505-883-8720.

For more information visit assistanceleague.org.

