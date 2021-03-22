Assistance League of Albuquerque hosts first annual ‘Grandma’s Fun Run’ virtual event

WATCH: Full interview with Mitzi Holmes, VP Philanthropic Programs, Assistance League of Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Assistance League of Albuquerque is made up of over 300 volunteers who work tirelessly to benefit the community through various programs. In April, they will be putting on a virtual Grandma’s Fun Run to help benefit their Operation School Bell program, which provides clothing, shoes, hygiene, and essential products to children in APS Title-1 schools. 

Grandma’s Fun Run takes place April 18-24 and is the first one and is hoping to become an annual event. This year, Grandma’s Fun Run will be virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Registration is open now through April 5 on their website and is $20 which includes a medal or a pin. You can also purchase a t-shirt for $25.

