ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Assistance League of Albuquerque is celebrating 60 years of service. In celebration of 60 years, they are inviting the community to come to live demonstrations of how the seniors make their crafts every weekend in July. The Blue Portal Gift Shop store was opened 44 years ago as the first Assistance League’s philanthropic program. The store supports Albuquerque seniors in a creative way.

Seniors put their artwork and crafts in the store and receive 100 % of the return of the purchase price. Over the years more than 6000 senior artisans have participated in the program, it currently serves more than 419 active senior artisans. The active artisans have to be New Mexican residents and 55 years and older. In 40 years more than three million dollars have been returned to seniors.

The Blue Portal Gift Shop is located in Old Town, next to the Church Street Cafe behind the church. Their shopping hours are Wednesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. For more information visit their website.