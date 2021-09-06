Assistance League of Albuquerque holds annual Grandma’s Car Wash event

[1] Guardians of lost 2-year-old found - The Albuquerque Police Department says the relatives of a toddler discovered alone on east Central Ave. on Saturday morning have been found. The update came hours after police released surveillance video. Police say they believe the surveillance video shows the boy and his guardian Saturday morning shortly before the boy was found near Juan Tabo and Central. At this time there are no other specifics about why the boy was left alone. For now, the boy is in New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families Department custody while investigators determine why he was left alone.

[2] Lack of after-hour emergency animal clinics in Santa Fe raises concern - The worker shortage could now be impacting the lives of pets in Santa Fe after the only overnight ER veterinarian services say it's been forced to close its doors. That leaves Albuquerque as the closest option. Local veterinarians say for the past year and a half, the Emergency Veterinarian Clinic in Santa Fe is closed. Signs on the clinic's window don't say why they closed their doors, but veterinarians believe it was because of staffing issues. KRQE did reach out to the company that owns the closed-down emergency vet clinic in Santa Fe but did not hear back.