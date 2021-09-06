Assistance League of Albuquerque holds annual Grandma’s Car Wash event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Assistance League of Albuquerque is hosting the second annual Grandma’s Car Wash to benefit all their philanthropic programs. Mitzi Holmes from the Assistance League of Albuquerque talked more about the fundraiser and what you can expect.
The car wash is on September 19 at 5211 Lomas Blvd NE from noon to 3 p.m. They also are only accepting cash. View list of philanthropic programs. For more information or ways to donate, visit the Assistance League of Albuquerque website.