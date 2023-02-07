ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Assistance League of Albuquerque (ALA) has been around for decades going above and beyond for those in need. They have many philanthropic programs, one being their ‘Sharing Partnerships Program.’

Through voucher distribution by their partners, ALA can help people. They partner with 16 local charitable organizations. Albuquerque has countless poor and homeless individuals who literally have difficulty putting clothes on their backs, and more who struggle to obtain basic household goods to furnish an apartment or provide clothing and toys for their children. Vouchers can be provided to people who can then use them to shop for clothing and other essential items at the ALA Thrift Shop.

For more information visit assistanceleague.org.