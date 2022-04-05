ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For 60 years the Assistance League of Albuquerque has brought community service and continues its work to this day. Lynne Baehr and Judy Parker talked about the Assistance League’s history and the work they provide to the community.

The Assistance League of Albuquerque offers a number of programs within the community that provide services. One example is Operation School Bell, which provided clothing for children. The organization has also started a senior art program to help sell its artwork.

These programs follow the Assistance League of Albuquerque’s mission, which offers help to the community where it is needed. For more information on how to get involved visit https://www.assistanceleague.org/albuquerque/