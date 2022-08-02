ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Operation School Bell is the signature philanthropic program of the Assistance League of Albuquerque. This program does so much for the community including a partnership with our KRQE Cares shoes for kids program.

Assistance League of ABQ is a non-profit organization serving Albuquerque for 60 years through seven philanthropic programs, which benefit both adults and children in the community. “Last year we went into eight schools and provided over 3600 pairs of shoes,” said Karen Lanin, coordinating chairman of Operation School Bell. A major part of their program is providing clothing such as shirts, pants, and shoes. They also help families with basic needs like food and hygiene products. In addition, they also partner with APS schools and their literacy program called “One Book One School” where every child in the school receives a book.

Their goal for this year is to reach nine schools and distribute shoes to every child in the school. For more information visit their website.