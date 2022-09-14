ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An asphalt company will not be allowed to build a plant in the South Valley. Those who lived in the area have voiced concerns about the environmental impact the plant could have on their community.

Star Paving proposed to build the plant between South Broadway and South Second Street. The company asked Bernalillo County Commissioners at a zoning meeting to appeal a decision to deny a special use permit to build an asphalt plant. The permit has been denied in the past because county zoning only allows the land to be used for agricultural purposes. All commissioners voted to deny the appeal.