ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Museum of Nuclear Science is celebrating the cultural traditions of ethnic groups from Asia and the Pacific. They’re preparing to host the 25th Annual Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage Day event next month.

The event will be held on Saturday, May 7, between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Everything from lion dancers and Taiko drumming, to origami demos, will be presented throughout the day. The events will be included in the normal admission price to the museum.

Deputy director of the museum Jennifer Hayden says there’s something for everyone. “I usually bring my family – all members can come in and just experience this beautiful day. It’s very engaging and just something fun to do on a Saturday and be around some culture, heritage, all kinds of things,” she says.

More information is available on the National Museum of Nuclear Science and History website.