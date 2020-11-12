Ashes of Manzano High School student believed to be lost

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The stepmother of a teenager killed in a high-profile murder is pleading for his ashes back. Manzano High School student Jaydon Chavez-Silver was killed in a drive-by shooting while at a house party in 2015.

Valerie Garcia is Chavez-Silver’s stepmother. She had a ring filled with some of his ashes but believes she lost it while washing her hands at the Dairy Queen on Louisiana and Montgomery three years ago. She’s looked for it ever since with no luck.

“I’ve been helping to raise him for 14 years and I really miss him and I’m already empty without him. but, knowing I have a piece of him and it’s missing – it breaks my heart even more,” Garcia says. She returned immediately to the Dairy Queen but says no one had turned the ring in.