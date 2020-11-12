Ashes of Manzano High School student believed to be lost

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The stepmother of a teenager killed in a high-profile murder is pleading for his ashes back. Manzano High School student Jaydon Chavez-Silver was killed in a drive-by shooting while at a house party in 2015.

Valerie Garcia is Chavez-Silver’s stepmother. She had a ring filled with some of his ashes but believes she lost it while washing her hands at the Dairy Queen on Louisiana and Montgomery three years ago. She’s looked for it ever since with no luck.

“I’ve been helping to raise him for 14 years and I really miss him and I’m already empty without him. but, knowing I have a piece of him and it’s missing – it breaks my heart even more,” Garcia says. She returned immediately to the Dairy Queen but says no one had turned the ring in.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss