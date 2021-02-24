As UNM comes up on 30 years of recycling, they hope to make a change

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is ready to make a change. After offering recycling for 30 years, the amount of items being recycled hasn’t changed much in the past 10 years.

The college has seen an increase in waste and people however, the increase in waste being recycled has stayed the same. School officials want students to get more involved.

Five to six hundred tons of recycled materials are brought in annually from UNM campuses but unfortunately, there is more waste out there that is just getting sent to the landfill. John Shaski with UNM recycling says there is confusion about what can or cannot be recycled. That keeps numbers steady year after year when they should be much higher for the number of people they collect from.

In the future, the department plans to partner with different programs in the school to get more people thinking about what goes in the blue bins. “Everyone needs to look in the mirror and ask themselves ‘how can I do a better job at reducing waste’, to begin with, and when I do create waste to recycle as much of it as I can,” said Shaski.

The goal is to eliminate “wish-cycling” which is when people put something they hope can be recycled but in reality, it contaminates that batch of recycled goods sending it right back to the landfill in some cases. UNM says there are collection points found in over 174 buildings and all over campus as well.