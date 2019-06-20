As New Mexico’s film industry grows, so do opportunities for locals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With big names like Netflix and NBCUniversal moving into town, it’s no secret Albuquerque’s film scene is heating up. Wednesday, KRQE News 13 caught up with a casting director about what this means for aspiring actors in New Mexico.

“I think it’s always important to have local talent, mainly because without the local community we wouldn’t be here to begin with,” casting director Shayne Hartigan said.

Hartigan works for Sand Alessi Casting, hiring background talent for productions in New Mexico. He says as the state’s film industry grown, so does the need for people to fill the screen, and it’s a great opportunity for just about anyone who’s interested in breaking into movies or TV.

“We are constantly looking for college students, folks that are over 18 that can play younger to recreate high schools, individuals who have those seasonal jobs like teachers. It’s always great to get that 30 to 45-year-old crowd in here to play businessmen, lawyers, cops,” he said.

Right now, Hartigan is casting the shows “Briarpatch” and “Interrogation,” and the movie “Silk Road.”