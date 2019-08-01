Artwork installed along North Valley biking path

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People walking along the Alameda drain system will now get to admire works along the way.

Bernalillo County has commissioned sculptures from local artists. They sit along the now paved walking and biking path in the North Valley.

City councilors say they’re already getting positive feedback about the artwork and the upgrades to the trail.



“When we invest money it’s really important that the community feels like there is an investment, and I think this is the case.”

The project cost $1.5 million. The next phases of the project will include water treatment installations and cascading water features.