ArtsThrive let’s collectors purchase items from Albuquerque Museum

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Museum Foundation is wrapping up its annual Arts Thrive exhibit to help raise money for the museum and support local artists.

Collectors visiting the museum exhibit can see abroad assortment of works of art, many of which were created here in New Mexico. Artists receive 60% of the proceeds, with 40% going to the museum’s education programs.

It’s a chance for collectors, art lovers, and artists to show their work while helping the museum. “There are multiple benefits to a project like this. The first is people get to have great works of art in their homes, the second is that money goes into the pockets of the artists themselves and supports the museum,” said Director of the Albuquerque Museum, Andrew Connors.

People can still buy artwork through Monday. More information is available on the Albuquerque Museum website.