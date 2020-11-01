Arts board says Oñate statue should not return to Albuquerque Museum

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The controversial Juan de Oñate statue may be one step closer to going away for good. On Saturday, the city’s Arts Board voted 7 to 2 to remove the statue that used to sit outside the Albuquerque Museum.

The Oñate statue sparked a violent protest and vandalism over the summer. It’s one of many monuments all over the state drawing criticism for commemorating those with a history of brutality toward Native Americans.

Following the demonstration, the city took down the statue and reached out to the community for input on what to do next. Most respondents said the statue did not belong there and most Arts Board members agreed. “We have to figure out our own process for doing better; to prevent anything like this from happening again,” said Emilie M. De Angelis of the Arts Board. The board will now send their recommendation to city council.