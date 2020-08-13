Artists wanted for tiny home village project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Artists still have time to submit designs for the Tiny Home Village Project.

The Tiny Home Village will be located on the property of the Albuquerque Indian Center. The artwork will be located in the parking area of the facility.

Since the Tiny Home Village will provide housing for people experiencing homelessness, artists are encouraged to include a community outreach process in the decision. The application deadline is Friday, August 15. You can apply online as an artist or artist team.

