Artists wanted for Bernalillo County outdoor sculpture project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Arts Board is calling on artists to provide conceptual sketch ideas for outdoor sculptures. The county says that the sculptures will be displayed along highly-visible avenues and boulevards within the county.

Artists from New Mexico, Oklahoma, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, and Texas are invited to participate and are asked to propose conceptual mid-size sculptures. The artwork will be installed near popular tourist and local attractions like the Balloon Fiesta Park and the Rio Grande Valley State Park.

Called “Outposts” the project evolved from the idea of combining the communities of Bernalillo County and the southwest to include to co-existence of the valley and mountains, as well as urban rural communities, the monsoon and dry season, and the ancient and modern cultures of the area.

According to a news release by the county, the scope of the project is to locate sculptures in each of the five Bernalillo County commission districts for a total of 25 sculptures by 25 artists. The first phase of the project was completed this year with the installation of five sculptures located on Second Street from Montano to Osuna.

This call is for the second phase which is for another five sculptures. The established budget for this phase is $25,000 per sculpture. The deadline for submissions is January 29. You can apply online to participate in phase II of the “Outposts” project.

Latest Local News: