Artists show off work for mosaic art proposals

Albuquerque News

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Finalists for Bernalillo County’s mosaic art project at the South Valley Pool were able to show off their visions. Each of the finalist’s art proposals needed to be culturally relevant and reflect the heritage and culture of the South Valley.

The mosaic will go along the wall between the swimming pool and the splash pad and also on the building entrance. Artists Joel Davis and Kyle Erickson presented their art and the meaning behind it. The Bernalillo County arts board will review the proposals and the winner will be announced early next year.

