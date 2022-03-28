ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The artists behind the final proposals for the Bridge Blvd Public Art Project presented their ideas to the Bernalillo County Arts Board Monday morning. The mural will be installed along a wall at the new park at Bridge and Tower.
Story continues below
- Trending: Will Smith, Chris Rock confrontation shocks Oscar audience
- Marijuana: Mythbusting Cannabis in New Mexico: What you need to know ahead of April 1
- Business: Albuquerque couple opening up wine lounge this summer
- Crime: Child abuse offender in trouble again
The first option features nine different panels, depicting different landmarks and nature in Albuquerque. The second is a hand-made mosaic design highlighting the celebration of life in Mexican-American culture, with skulls and luminarias. The third concept will have cutouts of children and animals sitting on the wall and peaking over it.
The next step is for the selection committee to choose a winner. The project should be completed by late 2023.