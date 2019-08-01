Artists paint mural in South Valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County has partnered with artists from Working Classroom to paint a mural on the corner of Blake Road and Coors Boulevard this summer.

Working Classroom cultivates the artistic, civic, and academic minds of youth through in-depth arts projects with contemporary artists to amplify historically ignored voices, resist systemic injustices, and imagine a more equitable society.

Nan Masland, Bernalillo County Public Art Project Coordinator says there has been a resurgence of murals in the community. “One of our big areas is the South Valley,” said Masland.

The artists have until August 8 to complete the mural. The art dedication ceremony will be announced soon after.

Mario Gallegos, Executive Director for Working Classroom says, “so many people are just hungry to tell their stories.” Working Classroom works with the community to build a narrative that best represents the identity of the people in South Valley. “You drive around here every day and see your story on the wall, that’s what it’s all about.”

For more information about the Public Art Program and upcoming events please click here.