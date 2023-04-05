ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is looking for artists to participate in a large-scale and technology-based art project for the Sandia Science and Technology Park. The project is open to any artist living in the United States.

The city will select five finalists based on their past public art projects, success of the projects and scientific methods integrated into their artwork. The project will have a budget of $350,000. The deadline to apply is Friday, May 5. For more information and to apply for the art project, visit the city of Albuquerque arts and culture website.