ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Public Art program is looking for artists to submit proposals for chalk art murals that will be displayed at the 9th annual Bosque Chile Festival. The two-day festival is taking place next month at the EXPO New Mexico and will have art, food, and music.

The festival will take place on August 19 and 20 at the Expo New Mexico, Villa Hispana. As part of the festivities, artists are being asked to submit examples of previous work and a written proposal for five temporary chalk art murals with the theme, “Red or Green?”

Event Dates:

• Saturday, Aug. 19, 3 – 8:00 p.m.

• Sunday, Aug. 20, 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

The deadline for submissions is July 21 at 11:59 p.m. Selected artists will be notified by July 25.