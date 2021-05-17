Artist proposals wanted for pandemic memorial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is seeking artist proposals for a planned temporary public art COVID-19 pandemic memorial. The Department of Arts and Culture wants to bring the community together through a cut paper memorial honoring New Mexicans who lost their lives to COVID-19.

Story continues below

The cut paper installations will be installed at different public plazas. More information on how to submit a proposal is available online.