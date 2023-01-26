ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Remedy Coffee ABQ will be hosting a local artist and other vendors for an outdoor pop-up event this Saturday. They will be combining local coffee with local art. Remedy Coffee is a craft coffee house located near Old Town, that offers in-house baked goods, wonderful coffee and tea options, locally-sourced kombucha, and more.

The gallery will be Saturday, January 28, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Arelis Hanskamp’s work will be featured at Remedy Coffee through the month of February and is available for sale at the coffee shop.