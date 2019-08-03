Artist paints Isotopes Park as part of baseball stadium tour

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An artist left his teaching job to follow his dream, bringing him to Albuquerque.

“You got to keep painting, you got to keep working, it’s never easy,” artist Andy Brown said.

He’s a British painter who has taken his talents around the globe, teaching art and design in Korea for 10 years. He is now pursuing a new dream, using colorful oils and canvas to document America’s favorite pastime.

“I’ve come to the states to paint all 30 MLB ballparks,” he explained.

And after hitting eight of the country’s baseball fields, he made a special stop in Albuquerque.

“This is the Isotopes Park here in Albuquerque,” he said while showing off his painting of the minor league field. “A beautiful evening. You can see the mountains in the backdrop. You can see Orbit, the mascot of the Isotopes.

He’s not limiting himself to only painting stadiums.

“I’m also doing the people that I meet, and the cities, the landscapes, everything surrounding the national pastime I’m trying to document and get it down on canvas and paper,” he stated.

That includes the Rio Grande Gorge in Taos County.

“I’d love for the paintings and the works to kind of tour around America and see what a British guy sees in baseball and America and the great sights and scenes all around here,” he said.

After Albuquerque, Brown also painted another minor league team in Amarillo, the AA affiliate for the Padres.

He said he hopes to have an exhibition of all his artwork somewhere on the east coast after the last game he’s covering in late September.