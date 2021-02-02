Artisan pop-up market returning to Sawmill Market Feb. 12

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sawmill Market will once again offer a space for artisans to sell their work. The New Mexico Artisan Market is returning for another season starting February 12. It will continue every weekend through June 27, highlighting hand-picked artisans from across the state.

“Hosting the New Mexico Artisan Market at Sawmill Market was a natural fit, and we’re thankful for the support we’ve seen from the community this past fall,” said Belia Alvarez in a news release, Corporate Director of Community Relations at Heritage Hotels & Resorts and Executive Director for the New Mexico Multi-Cultural Foundation, the organization overseeing the New Mexico Artisan Market. “We’re honored to continue this important tradition and look to this year with cautious optimism as we create more ways to connect guests with some of the state’s most talented artists as safely as possible.”

According to a news release, the market will be open each weekend at Sawmill on Fridays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit, nmartisanmarket.com. The list of vendors are as follows (featured artisans include returning favorites and newcomers):