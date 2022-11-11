ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nex Mexico Holiday market is making its comeback thanksgiving weekend. The New Mexico artisan market is a three-day shopping experience in Albuquerque that honors our state’s tradition of the community marketplace, by putting on an event that brings together artisans and art lovers.

This year is their first year back, due to the pandemic the market had to stop. They are excited to bring this three-day market back just in time for the holidays. People can expect to find jewelry, bath and body, home decor, woodworkers, metal workers, and much more.



The event will be held at Hotel Albuquerque in Old Town, on November 25, 26, and 27. Tickets are $15 for general admission. For more information visit nmartisanmarket.com.