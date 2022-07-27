ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A collection of antiquities donated to the Albuquerque Museum have been returned to the Mexican government. A dozen items ranging from Olmec Greenstone Sculptures to Zacatecas figures and other items from indigenous communities were donated to the museum in 2007..

They sat in storage until they were rediscovered five months ago. Mexican officials said those items are vital part of their history. Advocates have been pushing for museums and other institutions to give items back to their respective communities if they have historical or cultural value.