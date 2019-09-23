Art therapy at Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico provides youth with creative outlet

Cancer is a horrible word that you never want to hear the doctors say but sadly thousands of children will be on the receiving end of that news in this year alone. It is a very emotional time for those children as well as lifechanging.

The Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico helps by offering counseling and art therapy. Angus Macpherson is the artist in residence at CCFNM and works with children through a variety of art forms to distract them as they receive treatments or are hospitalized.

“It is extremely hard on the entire family and on the children of course. However, these are fabulous children who are full of imagination and ready to have fun and ready to be creative,” said Angus. “My job is, in this situation very hard for families, but it’s a lot of fun.”

For more information on the Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico, click here. To make a donation, click here. Any contribution helps families cope with the daily educational, emotional, and financial hardships they face after a childhood cancer diagnosis.