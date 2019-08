SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- A former art teacher has been sentenced for molesting a student in Santa Fe.

Aaron Chavez 51, was found guilty last October after a six-year-old claimed he touched her inappropriately while tucking in her shirt at Santo Nino Regional Catholic School. Two other girls also had accused him of similar misconduct, but jurors were deadlocked on those charges.

Thursday in court, Chavez asked to be let out after time served, but a judge sentenced him to 12-years behind bars.