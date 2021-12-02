Art show supports local cancer patients

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An art show opening Friday evening will help cancer patients in New Mexico. The Art of Healing showcases nearly 400 pieces of art created by local artists impacted by life-changing illnesses. The work is on display at the New Mexico Cancer Center and 40% of the proceeds will go to help those getting treatment with non-medical related expenses.

One of the artists, Bryce Nanez says he creates art with the sole purpose of giving back to the community. twelve of his painting portraying horses are up for grabs at the Gallery of Hope. “Horses are synonymous with strength so I hope that the message kind of relays to the patients here at the Cancer Center,” Nanez said.

The showcase begins Friday and will be up until February. If you’re not able to go to opening night, you can visit nmcancercenter.org/gallery.