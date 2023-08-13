ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department has arrested a man who is accused of hitting a metro security officer.

According to the criminal complaint, around 8 p.m. Saturday, police were called out to a bus stop on Central near Edith about an altercation with 44-year-old Donald Johnson and another passenger on the bus.

Metro security guards Christopher Allen and Ian Oliver told Johnson to get off the bus, and he complied. However, he’s accused of hitting Oliver in the face, and the guard sprayed Johnson with a protective spray.

Johnson was arrested and booked into Metropolitan Detention Center. He is charged with battery on a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance.