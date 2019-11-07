“Art Park 21” exhibit extended for another year

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – In the middle of Albuquerque’s Bosque, you can find some unique art pieces from the city’s “Art Park 21” exhibit. The art has become so popular, the city is planning on extending the exhibit for another year.

The exhibit can be found throughout Open Space Visitor Center off Coors Boulevard near Montano. The exhibit first opened back in May. It features a handful of unique art pieces found throughout the 55-acre property.

Organizers said each installation utilizes nature and is built out of anything the artist can find.

“You’ll find a lot of art exhibits in interior spaces, but these are in the outdoors about the outdoors,” said John Davis, one of the organizers of the exhibit. “So they are working, they are reflecting and celebrating our environment.”

Davis said the goal of “Art Park 21” is to establish an outdoor art park in New Mexico featuring local artists’ work. He said the manager of the Open Space Visitor Center wants to extend the exhibit until next fall.

It was supposed to end last month but the manager told him people have really embraced the exhibit, with more than 19,000 people visiting the center this past year.

For more information on Art Park 21, click here.

