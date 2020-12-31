‘Art on the Rio’ to host Facebook Live auctions to support local artists

These are some of the pieces that will be featured in the first Facebook live auction through Art on the Rio. (Courtesy: Carlos Contreras)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With galleries closed by the pandemic, local artists are having a tough time showing off and selling their work. Now, they could be getting some help. A new partnership is looking to support Albuquerque’s creative community, and while the pandemic has forced them to switch gears, it’s not stopping their work. “We had plans to partner on a physical gallery right when the pandemic hit,” said Carlos Contreras, a local artist, and owner of Immastar Productions. “It made sense to now bring it online.”

Immastar Productions and Paper Plane Branding and Marketing are teaming up to launch Art on the Rio. It’s a virtual platform to view and buy the work of local artists while many galleries are closed to the public. “We’re starting to also think like how do you not be static in an online space, so the idea of live, Facebook live hosted events to engage audiences with artists,” said Contreras. “This is our way of saying we’ve created a space, we will continue to engage community, and looking for a global reach.”

With an online gallery of pieces by area artists, buyers or fans can view the art virtually. Then, they can place their bid once a month in a Facebook Live auction. “We’ll do the footwork and get you back a price [to ship] and execute the sale if that’s what you want to do, and put it on a truck,” said Contreras. “Or you can say, ‘Hey, I’d like to pay this price I see right here to pick it up in Albuquerque, New Mexico.'”

In addition to the online gallery, Art on the Rio hopes to partner with area businesses that are open to show the pieces, especially at a time where people do a lot of waiting around in line. Some of the businesses that have already agreed to feature art include The Brew and Juabos. “We’re going to be able to display work that you can buy online in in-space venues,” said Contreras. “So you might walk up on it, ordering a cup of coffee.”

Organizers say the project isn’t just limited to buyers. People interested in learning more about the work and artists behind them can just tune in. The first Facebook Live auction will be held this Sunday, Jan. 3 at 6 p.m. Their official website will launch after the auction, sometime next week.

