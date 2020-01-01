ART lanes changes likely due to accidents

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city says more changes will likely come to ART lanes in 2020 after a dozen crashes in its first month.

The city is looking at different options for lane delineation for drivers along the main ART corridor on Central Avenue. The Transit Department has decided to keep lanes near the aquarium blocked moving forward.

Director Danny Holcomb says the use of dividers during River of Lights kept that section of the route safer. “It’s worked well down from New York to Rio Grande so hopefully we can put them back up or put something similar that will continue to work well and we won’t have any accidents in that corridor at least,” he said.

On Tuesday the city confirmed an ART bus was involved in a minor accident earlier in the day at Central near Old Coors Drive. The bus clipped the mirror of a car sitting in the bus only lane.