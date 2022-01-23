Art exhibit highlights Rio Grande through photos, haiku

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new exhibit at the Open Space Visitor Center Gallery showcases the beauty of the Rio Grande in multiple ways. Clarke Conde is the mastermind behind, “Thoughts on the Rio Grande in Photographs and Haiku.”

While Conde isn’t originally from Albuquerque, he came to UNM to study paleontology and says the river left a large impact on him. “The river itself is an inspiration to everyone in Albuquerque and it’s a place of respite that I enjoy and I found writing while being near the river restorative,” says Conde.

The exhibit opened Saturday and runs through April 19.