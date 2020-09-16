ART bus sustains minor damage after crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An ART bus was involved in a crash Wednesday morning near the Botanic Gardens. The incident happened between Central and New York Ave. around 9:15 a.m.

A city spokesperson says the ART bus was going west on Central when a truck tried to make a U-turn and hit the bus. Everyone involved in the crash was okay. The ART bus will require body work but had minor damage and was able to continue on its route.

