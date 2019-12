ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (KRQE) – A warning for drivers along the ART route, police will start handing out tickets to violators starting next week.

In the past two weeks, APD has issued 155 warnings to people crossing into or over the ART lanes. Two hundred and fifteen tickets have also been handed out for other traffic violations. Starting January 2, officers say anyone caught breaking the rules could get an $80 ticket.