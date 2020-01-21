Live Now
ART bus involved in fender bender near Central, Lomas

Local News

by: KRQE Media

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Despite the city’s aggressive campaign to educate the public on ART safety, some drivers still have not gotten the message.

“I’m new to the area, I’ve never been down here. I had a day off from work, I did not realize I couldn’t make a left-hand turn to go into a business. I got hit by a bus,” said a driver after getting into a fender-bender with an ART bus Monday afternoon.

It happened on Central near Lomas. The driver said she was fine, but her car was towed from the scene. The bus sustained minor damage.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

