ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating a crash involving an ART bus and a pedestrian. Police say it happened late Tuesday night on Central near Edith.
APD says the pedestrian was taken to University of New Mexico Hospital and is listed in critical condition. Details are limited at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.