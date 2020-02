A vehicle and an ART bus were involved in a crash on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. (KRQE Nick Burke)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is at the scene of a crash involving an ART bus on Wednesday. The incident took place on westbound Central and Girard around 1 p.m.

A photo of the crash captured by a KRQE News 13 photographer showed a newer model Ford Mustang seen in front of an ART bus. It is unknown if there are any injuries resulting from the crash.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.