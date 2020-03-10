ART bus involved in crash near Central and Locust

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A crash involving an ART bus Tuesday afternoon sent debris flying.

City officials say a red SUV was speeding west of Central when it ran a red light at Locust and hit two cars and then crashed into the bus.

KRQE News 13 spoke with one of the drivers who was crossing Locust when the crash happened.

Both the SUV driver and the bus driver were transported to the hospital. No word on the extent of their injuries.

