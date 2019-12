ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus was involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon.

Information is limited, but the crash happened near 52nd Street and Central. There are no known injuries at this time.

The crash comes five days after the ART bus service launched on Nov. 30.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as more information is released.